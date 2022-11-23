The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US sanctions Iranian officials involved in crackdown on protests

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 17:50

The United States Treasury Department sanctioned three Iranian officials involved in the ongoing violent crackdown on protests sweeping the country on Wednesday.

The sanctions targeted Hassan Asgari, the governor of Sanandaj, Alireza Moradi, the commander of the Law Enforcement Forces in Sanandaj, and Mohammad Taghi Osanloo, the IRGC Ground Forces commander overseeing the West Azerbaijan Province, where the city of Mahabad is located.

“The Iranian regime is reportedly targeting and gunning down its own children, who have taken to the street to demand a better future,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “The abuses being committed in Iran against protestors, including most recently in Mahabad, must stop.”

Hamas, other terrorist groups, praise Jerusalem bombing attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2022 05:08 PM
British-Iranian arrested by IRGC for 'sharing information' with BBC
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 05:08 PM
Russia says 35 POWs captured by Ukraine returned
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 04:43 PM
White House condemns Jerusalem bomb attacks
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 03:19 PM
Lapid briefs Netanyahu after post-terror attack assessment
By LAHAV HARKOV
11/23/2022 01:33 PM
European lawmakers declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 01:24 PM
Russia asks Turkey to refrain from full-scale Syria offensive
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 01:01 PM
Russian court orders Google to restore parliament YouTube channel - Duma
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 12:54 PM
Death toll from West Java quake reaches 271, 40 still missing - disaster mitigation agency
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 12:13 PM
Britain says Russia has nearly exhausted current stock of Iran-made weapons
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 09:22 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes western Turkey; no deaths reported
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 06:55 AM
Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant hit by fresh worker unrest, social media shows
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 05:12 AM
Blinken stresses implementing Ethiopia ceasefire on call with PM
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 04:19 AM
WHO plans to rename monkeypox to 'MPOX'
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 03:44 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Western Turkey region
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 03:23 AM
