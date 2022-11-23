US sanctions Iranian officials involved in crackdown on protests

The United States Treasury Department sanctioned three Iranian officials involved in the ongoing violent crackdown on protests sweeping the country on Wednesday.

The sanctions targeted Hassan Asgari, the governor of Sanandaj, Alireza Moradi, the commander of the Law Enforcement Forces in Sanandaj, and Mohammad Taghi Osanloo, the IRGC Ground Forces commander overseeing the West Azerbaijan Province, where the city of Mahabad is located.

“The Iranian regime is reportedly targeting and gunning down its own children, who have taken to the street to demand a better future,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “The abuses being committed in Iran against protestors, including most recently in Mahabad, must stop.”