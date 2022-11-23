Israeli pilots stuck in Egypt after visa denial

Four Israeli pilots who flew to Egypt in light aircraft on Wednesday and received a landing permit in advance are stuck in the country after being refused entry visas.

After sitting without an answer for two hours without a visa approval, the pilots were told to board their planes and return to Israel for "reasons of national security."

The pilots are out of fuel and are not being allowed to refuel. They are being pushed to take other flights but the weather is currently too stormy for them to fly back.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that "We received a request and we are trying to help with the authorities. From our inspection, the Israelis did receive permission to land the planes but did not receive visas for their entry into the country."