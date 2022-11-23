The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Turkish air strikes in Syria threatened safety of US personnel - Pentagon

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2022 23:35

Recent Turkish air strikes in northern Syria threatened the safety of US military personnel and the escalating situation jeopardized years of progress against Islamic State militants, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"Recent air strikes in Syria directly threatened the safety of US personnel who are working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees," the Pentagon's spokesman, Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder, said in a statement.

UN welcomes prisoner exchange amid 'dark news' from Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 11:34 PM
North Korea says sanctions and pressure will only fuel more hostility
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 11:19 PM
Israeli pilots stuck in Egypt after visa denial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2022 09:58 PM
US Justice Department to question Mike Pence on Capitol riot
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 09:26 PM
Palestinian terrorist succumbs to wounds sustained in July
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2022 09:23 PM
IDF to hold drill in West Bank near Modi'in
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2022 09:15 PM
Palestinian succumbs to bullet wounds after Nablus clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2022 08:42 PM
EU parliament under 'sophisticated cyberattack' by pro-Russian group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2022 06:08 PM
US sanctions Iranian officials involved in crackdown on protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2022 05:50 PM
Hamas, other terrorist groups, praise Jerusalem bombing attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2022 05:08 PM
British-Iranian arrested by IRGC for 'sharing information' with BBC
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 05:08 PM
Russia says 35 POWs captured by Ukraine returned
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 04:43 PM
White House condemns Jerusalem bomb attacks
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 03:19 PM
Lapid briefs Netanyahu after post-terror attack assessment
By LAHAV HARKOV
11/23/2022 01:33 PM
European lawmakers declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
By REUTERS
11/23/2022 01:24 PM
