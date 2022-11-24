Zelensky hopes to cooperate with new Israeli gov't that will be formed

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, where the latter welcomed the end of the recent Israeli elections and expressed hope to cooperate with the government that will be formed.

Zelensky asked to strengthen the ties of the people of Israel in light of the recent terrorist attacks that took place on Wednesday in Jerusalem and claimed the life of 16-year-old Aryeh Shwchopek.

President Zelensky also emphasized the deep connection between the countries, which is not only a connection between leaders but between citizens, among many of whom are Jewish immigrants from Ukraine.