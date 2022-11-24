Bar Lev wraps up Public Security Ministry tenure with Israel Police

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said his goodbyes to Israel Police in a small-scale event held on Thursday in the presence of the police's command echelon, including chief Kobi Shabtai.
Deputy public security minister Yoav Segalovitz (Yesh Atid) and the ministry's director-general Tomer Lotan, who are also set to leave their posts following the formation of a new government, also took part in the ceremony.
"Over the past year and a half, Israel's public security had become a crucial aspect of Israel's national security," Bar Lev told the police officers. "We accomplished a lot, the facts speak for themselves.
"I am proud to have had the privilege to serve as your minister," Bar Lev added. He is expected to be replaced by Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir.