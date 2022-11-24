Bar Lev wraps up Public Security Ministry tenure with Israel Police

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said his goodbyes to Israel Police in a small-scale event held on Thursday in the presence of the police's command echelon, including chief Kobi Shabtai.

Deputy public security minister Yoav Segalovitz (Yesh Atid) and the ministry's director-general Tomer Lotan, who are also set to leave their posts following the formation of a new government, also took part in the ceremony.

"Over the past year and a half, Israel's public security had become a crucial aspect of Israel's national security," Bar Lev told the police officers. "We accomplished a lot, the facts speak for themselves.

Police chief Kobi Shabtai hands a parting gift to outgoing Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

"I am proud to have had the privilege to serve as your minister," Bar Lev added. He is expected to be replaced by Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir.