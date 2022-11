Ukrainian security official Oleksiy Danilov has confirmed reports that Iranian advisors were killed as the result of a Ukrainian military strike in Crimea last month, according to a report from The Guardian on Thursday.

Danilov did not name a specific number of casualties and said that "they were on our territory. We didn’t invite them here, and if they collaborate with terrorists and participate in the destruction of our nation we must kill them," in an interview with The Guardian.