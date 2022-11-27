The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Gas prices to rise to about NIS 7 on Thursday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2022 16:21

Gas prices will rise to about NIS 7 per liter on Thursday, marking an increase of about 60 agurot, according to Ynet.

IDF prevents drug smuggling op. worth NIS 720,000 on Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 03:41 PM
Man arrested for beating wife with stick
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 12:48 PM
Motorcyclist dies in accident near Kfar Shmaryahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 11:25 AM
Man arrested for abusing his family, threatening wife with a knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 11:17 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 5 arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 08:51 AM
Shas's Deri decides to serve as interior, health minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2022 09:02 PM
Israel Railways to resume operations at midnight after malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2022 08:47 PM
Israel Police searching for missing 7-year-old girl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2022 04:25 PM
Fire breaks out near World Cup stadium in Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2022 03:47 PM
Zelensky’s chief of staff says Russia 'will pay' for Soviet-era famine
By REUTERS
11/26/2022 11:12 AM
Musk says he will support DeSantis if Florida governor runs for president
By REUTERS
11/26/2022 05:21 AM
China's Xi, in message to North Korea's Kim, says willing to work together for stability
By REUTERS
11/25/2022 11:54 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky: spoke to European Commission chief, discussed energy
By REUTERS
11/25/2022 07:32 PM
Woman shot from moving vehicle in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2022 07:09 PM
Ukraine's four nuclear power plants reconnected to grid - IAEA
By REUTERS
11/25/2022 07:03 PM
