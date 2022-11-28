The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey, Egypt to re-appoint ambassadors 'in coming months'

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 14:20

Turkey and Egypt may restore full diplomatic ties and re-appoint ambassadors mutually "in coming months," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Ankara and Cairo may re-start diplomatic consultations led by deputy foreign ministers as part of a normalization process "soon," Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara.

After years of tension, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Qatar this month in what was described by the Egyptian presidency as a new start in bilateral relations.

Fire breaks out in Tel Aviv apartment, 3 injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 02:13 PM
Iran says it has proof that Western states were involved in protests
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 10:32 AM
US accusations that Iran was behind Oman tanker attack are baseless
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 10:02 AM
Stones thrown at ambulance in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 08:46 AM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest 16 suspects of terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 08:30 AM
Man shot in Galilee in possible spat between criminals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 08:06 AM
25 Ukrainian soldiers hospitalized after bus crash in Latvia
By REUTERS
11/27/2022 10:36 PM
Landslide kills at least 14 attending funeral in Cameroon capital
By REUTERS
11/27/2022 09:38 PM
PA seized dozens of kilograms of explosives in Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 09:07 PM
Erdogan says Turkish, Egyptian ministers to meet in process of building ties
By REUTERS
11/27/2022 08:46 PM
Militants attack hotel used by officials in Somalia's capital
By REUTERS
11/27/2022 08:09 PM
Bus driver lightly injured by stone throwing in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 05:14 PM
Gas prices to rise to about NIS 7 on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 04:21 PM
IDF prevents drug smuggling op. worth NIS 720,000 on Egyptian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 03:41 PM
Man arrested for beating wife with stick
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/27/2022 12:48 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by