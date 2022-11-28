The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

White House: US supports Chinese people's right to peaceful protest

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 22:21

The White House on Monday said it supported the Chinese people's right to peacefully protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and it did not see supply chain impacts from the demonstrations.

"People should be allowed ... the right to assemble and to peacefully protest policies or laws or dictates ... that they take issue with," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. "The White House supports the right of peaceful protest."

Kirby also said the United States had not received any requests from China for COVID-19 vaccines.

Three Jews arrested in Iran in relation to the protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 08:52 PM
Man threatens woman with knife in central Israel road rage fight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 08:16 PM
NATO must push on with plan to reinforce eastern flank-Romania president
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 06:03 PM
NATO's Stoltenberg: Putin trying to use winter as war weapon
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 05:42 PM
Palestinian Islamic Jihad threatens Otzma Yehudit leader Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 05:29 PM
Eight people killed in hotel siege in Somalia, 60 rescued - police
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 05:26 PM
Man who confused Israeli for terrorist and and shot him to be charged
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 04:09 PM
Russia 'unilaterally' postpones nuclear arms meeting with US - Kommersan
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 03:38 PM
US backs peaceful protests, including in China - statement
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 03:18 PM
Israeli navy stops two boats suspected of smuggling off Gaza coast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 03:01 PM
Turkey, Egypt to re-appoint ambassadors 'in coming months'
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 02:20 PM
Fire breaks out in Tel Aviv apartment, 3 injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 02:13 PM
Iran says it has proof that Western states were involved in protests
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 10:32 AM
US accusations that Iran was behind Oman tanker attack are baseless
By REUTERS
11/28/2022 10:02 AM
Stones thrown at ambulance in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2022 08:46 AM
