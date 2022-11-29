Gantz discusses Israel-Turkey relations with Turkish defense minister

Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed strengthening relations between Turkey and Israel in a conversation with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday.

"Following our meeting in Turkey, we discussed in the conversation the strengthening of ties between the countries, the ability to cooperate against terrorism and the opportunity to improve relations between all the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean," said Gantz. "I told the Turkish defense minister that I am sure that the trend of tightening security relations between the countries will continue."

Gantz also repeated his condemnation of the Istanbul bombing and thanked Akar for condemning the Jerusalem bombing.