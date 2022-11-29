US House Republican leader says no place for antisemitism

There is no place in the Republican Party for anti-Semitism, the top Republican in the US House of Representatives said on Tuesday, more than one week after former President Donald Trump's meeting with a white supremacist at his private resort.

"I don't think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes. He has no place in this Republican Party," McCarthy told reporters at the White House following a meeting with congressional leaders and President Joe Biden on government funding and other issues.