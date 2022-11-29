New Keshet series to star Lior Raz, Rotem Sela

Fauda star Lior Raz is going to join Rotem Sela and Yehuda Levi in a new eight-part series for Keshet 12 called Goof Shlishi (A Body That Works), Variety reported Tuesday.

Shira Hadad wrote the series with Dror Mishani and Shay Capon is set to direct.

“This emotional, character-driven series was inspired by the creator Shira’s own real-life efforts to become a parent, so she really knows this subject area inside out,” Keshet’s Karni Ziv, told Variety.

Goof Shlishi is the first in Keshet’s slate of eight dramas set to go into production in Israel next year with a budget of NIS 100 million. As reported in the Post yesterday, an adaptation of Mattie Friedman’s book Who By Fire about Leonard Cohen’s 1973 tour to the frontlines of the Yom Kippur War is in the works. Other titles include the second season of Line in the Sand and Four Mothers, co-created by Rotem Shamir and Yuval Yefet.