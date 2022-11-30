Ukraine needs Patriot systems to protect civilian infrastructure-minister

Ukraine needs the US made Patriot missile defense systems to protect its civilian infrastructure, under heavy attack by Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday, adding he would be working with the German government on this issue.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO on Tuesday against providing Ukraine with Patriot systems.

Kuleba also said Ukraine would eventually become a member of NATO, saying that didn't mean nothing could be done now in that respect.

"The discussions on Ukraine's NATO application should begin," he said during a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.