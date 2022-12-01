The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US preparing more sanctions on North Korea

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2022 04:19

Updated: DECEMBER 1, 2022 04:22

The United States is working a new round of sanctions against North Korea, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, as Pyongyang forges ahead with banned missile development and signals a possible new nuclear test.

"We have a new set of sanctions measures coming forward as we speak," he told a conference in Seoul organized by the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies and the South Korean JoongAng media group.

Sullivan, who spoke via live video link, did not elaborate but said Washington was committed to using pressure and diplomacy to entice North Korea into giving up its nuclear arsenal.

The "North Star" of US Joe Biden's North Korea policy is the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, and it remains steadfast in pursuing that goal while being flexible in working with partners on how to achieve it, he said.

He pointed to increased cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, which have increased joint military drills. The United States is also working on a more "visible" regional presence of its strategic assets, Sullivan said, referring to major weapons such as aircraft carriers and long-range bombers.

North Korea has said denuclearisation is off the table, and accused the United States and its allies of pursing "hostile" policies, including sanctions, that have left it no choice but to expand its military.

Sullivan said Washington had no ill intent toward North Korea and is open to talks without preconditions.

"Pyongyang has rejected this sincere outreach," he said.

The last round of US sanctions in October targeted two Singapore-registered companies and a Marshall Islands-registered firm that Washington said support Pyongyang's weapons programs and its military.

Decades of US-led sanctions have not halted North Korea's increasingly sophisticated missile and nuclear weapon programs, and China and Russia have blocked recent efforts to impose more United Nations sanctions, saying they should instead be eased to jumpstart talks and avoid humanitarian harm.

Sullivan said the administration has no illusions about the challenges, but that the United States remained committed to holding North Korea accountable.

Pentagon chief warns Turkey against new military operation in Syria
By REUTERS
12/01/2022 01:20 AM
US poised to back billions in military aid for Taiwan
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 11:52 PM
US House panel gets Trump's tax returns after long legal battle -CNN
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 10:53 PM
Arab-Israeli businessman killed in Lebanon car crash - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2022 10:37 PM
YouTube says fixing issues after reported outages
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 09:52 PM
Meta's Zuckerberg says some of Elon Musk's Twitter content approach 'might work'
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 09:45 PM
Meta's Zuckerberg says some of Elon Musk's Twitter content approach 'might work'
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 09:45 PM
Spectator runs onto pitch during Tunisia v France game with Palestinian flag
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 07:49 PM
Germany's Scholz: Russia cannot win war in Ukraine on the battlefield
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 07:45 PM
Germany's Scholz: Russia cannot win war in Ukraine on the battlefield
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 07:45 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes southern Iran; felt in UAE - EMSC
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 05:43 PM
Germany to have trained 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers by summer 2023 - minister
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 04:17 PM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest Palestinian suspected of terror activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2022 04:01 PM
Russia says Sweden and Finland joining NATO could accelerate militarization of Arctic region
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 03:37 PM
Ukraine needs Patriot systems to protect civilian infrastructure-minister
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 03:32 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by