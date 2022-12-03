The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Putin could use peace talks to restock his army, warns UK Foreign Minister Cleverly - Telegraph

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2022 00:14

Updated: DECEMBER 3, 2022 00:15

Peace talks with Russian soldiers in Ukraine could be used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to restock his armies before launching another attack, the British foreign secretary said in an interview with The Telegraph.

James Cleverly revealed concerns the Russian president could pretend to engage in negotiations while actually training more troops and sending more ammunition, the newspaper said.

There was a risk "a ceasefire is actually just used by Putin to train up more troops and to produce more ammunition and to refit his damaged armed forces and to rearm his armed forces," The Telegraph quoted Cleverly as saying.

More than 1,000 New York Times union employees pledge to walk out
By REUTERS
12/02/2022 10:22 PM
EU to fine companies for breaking sanctions against Russia
By REUTERS
12/02/2022 03:17 PM
IDF decides to lighten punishment of Givati soldier in Hebron incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2022 11:18 AM
Bus shot at near Ofra, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2022 07:24 AM
IDF shooter Elor Azaria requests to expunge criminal record
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 10:13 PM
Blast heard in Or Yehuda, police say none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 06:40 PM
Gazan arrested after trying to infiltrate into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 01:39 PM
80-year-old nearly drowns in Dead Sea, in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 12:08 PM
Third mail-bomb found in Spanish air force base, El Mundo reports
By REUTERS
12/01/2022 10:29 AM
IDF to return Shoval drone to service after crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 09:33 AM
Train traffic halted between Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 07:19 AM
Japan tells China, Russia it has ‘severe concerns’ over joint air patrol
By REUTERS
12/01/2022 04:38 AM
US preparing more sanctions on North Korea
By REUTERS
12/01/2022 04:19 AM
Pentagon chief warns Turkey against new military operation in Syria
By REUTERS
12/01/2022 01:20 AM
US poised to back billions in military aid for Taiwan
By REUTERS
11/30/2022 11:52 PM
