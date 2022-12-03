The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pentagon chief calls on Congress to pass spending bill on time

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 3, 2022 21:50

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday called on Congress not to delay in passing the full-year Pentagon spending bill, known as an omnibus, saying it was key to helping keep America secure.

"Let me urge Congress to pass an on-time appropriation so that we can get the capabilities to further strengthen our deterrence," Austin told the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, which was attended by Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

A commonly floated alternative to an omnibus, known as a continuing resolution, or CR, would effectively freeze spending at current levels. Such a bill would require the armed forces to rely on legacy equipment, while the development of new military technologies would largely cease, US lawmakers have warned

Suspect arrested during attempt to cross into Israel from Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 08:56 PM
Projectile fired into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, IDF confirm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 07:53 PM
Efrat residents receive all clear after concerns of security threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 07:42 PM
US Navy intercepts fishing boat smuggling ammunition in Gulf of Oman
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 03:53 PM
200 Iranians killed since protests against regime began, Iran says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 11:54 AM
Israeli injured in Rahat shooting, police open probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 10:57 AM
Vladimir Putin could use Ukraine peace talks to restock army - report
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 12:14 AM
More than 1,000 New York Times union employees pledge to walk out
By REUTERS
12/02/2022 10:22 PM
EU to fine companies for breaking sanctions against Russia
By REUTERS
12/02/2022 03:17 PM
IDF decides to lighten punishment of Givati soldier in Hebron incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2022 11:18 AM
Bus shot at near Ofra, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2022 07:24 AM
IDF shooter Elor Azaria requests to expunge criminal record
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 10:13 PM
Blast heard in Or Yehuda, police say none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 06:40 PM
Gazan arrested after trying to infiltrate into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 01:39 PM
80-year-old nearly drowns in Dead Sea, in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 12:08 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by