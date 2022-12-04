The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 04:25

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, a statement carried by one of the militant group's affiliated channels on Telegram said on Sunday.

The embassy came under attack on Friday with gunfire wounding a Pakistani security guard, officials said, in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.

Islamic State claimed the attack was carried by two of its members armed with "medium and sniper weapons" and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present at the courtyard of the embassy.

The attack injured at least one guard and caused damage to the building, the group said.

China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests
By REUTERS
12/04/2022 03:04 AM
US expects reduced tempo in Ukraine fighting to continue for months
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 11:39 PM
Spanish police believe origin of letter bombs was city of Valladolid
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 11:34 PM
Pentagon chief calls on Congress to pass spending bill on time
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 09:50 PM
Suspect arrested during attempt to cross into Israel from Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 08:56 PM
Efrat residents receive all clear after concerns of security threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 07:42 PM
US Navy intercepts fishing boat smuggling ammunition in Gulf of Oman
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 03:53 PM
200 Iranians killed since protests against regime began, Iran says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 11:54 AM
Israeli injured in Rahat shooting, police open probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 10:57 AM
Vladimir Putin could use Ukraine peace talks to restock army - report
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 12:14 AM
More than 1,000 New York Times union employees pledge to walk out
By REUTERS
12/02/2022 10:22 PM
EU to fine companies for breaking sanctions against Russia
By REUTERS
12/02/2022 03:17 PM
IDF decides to lighten punishment of Givati soldier in Hebron incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2022 11:18 AM
Bus shot at near Ofra, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2022 07:24 AM
IDF shooter Elor Azaria requests to expunge criminal record
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2022 10:13 PM
