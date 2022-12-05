The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Finnish parliament to hold NATO vote while awaiting Hungary, Turkey decisions

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 12:21

Finland's government said on Monday it had asked parliament to formally adopt NATO's founding treaty, thus preparing the country for membership of the military alliance once hold-outs Hungary and Turkey approve the application.

"Our NATO membership moving forward is important for us Finns but also for NATO members," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a news conference.

In May, Finland and neighboring Sweden applied for membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their applications are conditional on the approval of all 30 members, of which 28 have so far said yes.

While Hungary has said it expects to give a go-ahead in February, Turkey has accused the two Nordic countries of harboring militants sought by Ankara and said that more must be done before the membership applications can be approved.

In May, 188 out of 200 members of parliament gave their backing for the application, with only eight votes against.

A simple majority in parliament will be enough to approve the NATO treaty as it requires no immediate changes to Finland's existing legislation or powers to determine foreign and security policy, according to the foreign ministry.

More than 2,500 dead seals wash up on Russia's Caspian coast
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 12:14 PM
UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal - statement
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 11:05 AM
Nine killed in shelling of Russian-held town in eastern Ukraine - TASS
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 10:24 AM
Discharged soldiers able to withdraw professional training deposit again
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 10:09 AM
China says it will maintain 'mutually beneficial' energy relations with Russia - RIA
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:48 AM
UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:23 AM
Three killed in fuel tanker explosion at Russian airfield
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:11 AM
Second Israeli arrested in connection to Holon road rage murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2022 06:17 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Gabon - EMSC
By REUTERS
12/04/2022 12:11 PM
President Herzog takes off for first state visit to Bahrain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2022 06:57 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistani embassy
By REUTERS
12/04/2022 04:25 AM
US expects reduced tempo in Ukraine fighting to continue for months
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 11:39 PM
Spanish police believe origin of letter bombs was city of Valladolid
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 11:34 PM
Pentagon chief calls on Congress to pass spending bill on time
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 09:50 PM
Suspect arrested during attempt to cross into Israel from Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 08:56 PM
