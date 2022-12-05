The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Jerusalem Post breaking news
Congolese gov't says 272 civilians killed in massacre last week

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 21:11

Democratic Republic of Congo's government on Monday said 272 civilians were killed in a massacre in the eastern town of Kishishe last week, raising the death toll from a previous estimate of 50.

Congo's government has blamed the massacre on the M23 rebel group, which has denied responsibility.

The United Nations said last week it had received reports of a high number of civilian casualties that occurred during clashes between the M23 and local militias in Kishishe on Nov. 29 but did not give any figures.

Congo's army and the M23, a Tutsi-led militia, have been locked in fighting for months in the country's restive east.

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strike Hihifo, Tonga - USGS
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 06:58 PM
2 police officers lightly injured in riot near Rachel's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 06:27 PM
40% of Kyiv region without electricity after Russian attacks- governor
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 04:55 PM
Car hit by Jerusalem Light Rail, driver moderately injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 04:53 PM
Russia's Putin visits Crimea bridge - reports
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 04:33 PM
Putin signs law expanding Russia's rules against 'LGBT propaganda'
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 03:38 PM
White House condemns latest Russian strike against Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 03:03 PM
Finnish parliament to hold NATO vote while awaiting Hungary, Turkey decisions
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 12:21 PM
More than 2,500 dead seals wash up on Russia's Caspian coast
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 12:14 PM
UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal - statement
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 11:05 AM
Nine killed in shelling of Russian-held town in eastern Ukraine - TASS
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 10:24 AM
Discharged soldiers able to withdraw professional training deposit again
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 10:09 AM
China says it will maintain 'mutually beneficial' energy relations with Russia - RIA
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:48 AM
UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:23 AM
Three killed in fuel tanker explosion at Russian airfield
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:11 AM
