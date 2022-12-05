The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years prison in California fraud case

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 23:49

Michael Avenatti, the already imprisoned lawyer who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in litigation against Donald Trump, was sentenced on Monday to another 14 years in prison after he admitted to cheating four other clients, including a paraplegic, out of millions of dollars.

The sentence imposed by US District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California is in addition to the five years in prison that Avenatti, 51, was already serving for two unrelated convictions in Manhattan federal court.

Selna also ordered Avenatti to pay $10.8 million in restitution to the clients and the Internal Revenue Service. The agency said he obstructed it from collecting more than $3 million in payroll taxes from a coffee business he owned.

"Michael Avenatti was a corrupt lawyer who claimed he was fighting for the little guy. In fact, he only cared about his own selfish interests," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada in Los Angeles said. "Now he will serve a richly deserved prison sentence."

Prosecutors had sought a 17-1/2 year prison term, on top of the existing five years, after Avenatti pleaded guilty in June to five charges of wire fraud and obstruction.

Avenatti, who is not a criminal lawyer but represented himself, in a court filing had asked for one additional year in prison, or six years overall.

He said he should be sentenced based on his life as a whole, and "not his notoriety; the desire of the government and others to make an example out of him; unbridled vindictiveness; and/or what those in the media, or on social media, may say."

Avenatti's earlier imprisonment stemmed from his convictions in 2020 for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike Inc NKE.N, and in February for embezzling nearly $300,000 in book proceeds from Daniels.

When trying to help Daniels break a confidentiality agreement over her alleged affair with Trump, Avenatti became a fixture on cable TV news, attacking Trump and flirting with his own presidential run. Trump denied having an affair.

Avenatti had faced 36 charges in California. A trial on 10 of them ended in an August 2021 mistrial.

Two injured in shooting on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 12:30 AM
Shots fired at entrance to IDF outpost near Ofra settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 10:19 PM
Congolese gov't says 272 civilians killed in massacre last week
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:11 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strike Hihifo, Tonga - USGS
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 06:58 PM
2 police officers lightly injured in riot near Rachel's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 06:27 PM
40% of Kyiv region without electricity after Russian attacks- governor
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 04:55 PM
Car hit by Jerusalem Light Rail, driver moderately injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 04:53 PM
Russia's Putin visits Crimea bridge - reports
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 04:33 PM
Putin signs law expanding Russia's rules against 'LGBT propaganda'
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 03:38 PM
White House condemns latest Russian strike against Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 03:03 PM
Finnish parliament to hold NATO vote while awaiting Hungary, Turkey decisions
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 12:21 PM
More than 2,500 dead seals wash up on Russia's Caspian coast
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 12:14 PM
UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal - statement
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 11:05 AM
Nine killed in shelling of Russian-held town in eastern Ukraine - TASS
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 10:24 AM
Discharged soldiers able to withdraw professional training deposit again
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 10:09 AM
