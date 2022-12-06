The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' Star, dies aged 71

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2022 05:28

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series "Cheers," died on Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71.

Alley's death was confirmed to Reuters by her representative and through a statement from her children posted on her official Twitter account saying that the actress had died at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world ... we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," True and Lillie Parker said in a statement.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Alley's breakout role came as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers," which she starred in from 1987 until 1993, and for which she received an Emmy and a Golden Globe award in 1991. She won her second Emmy in 1994 for the television film "David's Mother."

Alley also starred alongside John Travolta in the 1989 film comedy "Look Who's Talking" and its two sequels.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had," Travolta said on Instagram alongside a photo of the actress in a white dress. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Alley starred as the title character in the sitcom "Veronica's Closet" from 1997 to 2000, earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

She later competed on "Dancing with the Stars" and "The Masked Singer."

