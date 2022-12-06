Gantz orders IDF to prepare for escalation in light of new government

Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the IDF to prepare for the possibility of an escalation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in light of ongoing security tensions and the entry of the new government, the defense minister revealed in an interview with Ynet on Tuesday.

"I instructed the army to be prepared for the possibility that an event would happen that would ultimately lead to some type of escalation within the West Bank and could connect with Gaza. This thing can and may happen," said Gantz to Ynet. "In this complex situation, we must add the Iranian challenge, which in my opinion will increase in the next year or two. And instead of having an orderly, complete unity of command - they are taking those who fight terrorism and uphold the law in the West Bank and breaking them up. They are building an office within an office with its own powers, with its own legal advice, with its own forces."