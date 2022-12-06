The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Terrorist freed in Shalit deal back in Israeli prison

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2022 15:53

Updated: DECEMBER 6, 2022 16:54

Convicted terrorist Nael Barghouti, who was freed as part of the Israel-Hamas deal which released Gilad Shalit from Gaza, will be re-imprisoned to serve out his original life sentence, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Barghouti had originally been convicted in 1978 for the murder of the bus driver Mordechai Yakuel and was the longest-serving Palestinian inmate, but was let go on probation as part of the Shalit deal in 2014.

The court found him guilty of breaching the conditions of his probation after he was found dealing with terror funds.

MIG-21 plane crashes in Croatia during military drill
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 04:16 PM
Palestinian arrested on Temple Mount after attacking Jewish visitor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 04:01 PM
Russia sees 'positive dynamics' in talks on Zaporizhzhia safety zone
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 01:11 PM
IDF thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs into Israel from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 01:09 PM
Gantz orders IDF to prepare for escalation in light of new government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 12:26 PM
Break the Wave: 3 terrorism suspects arrested in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 09:35 AM
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Indonesia's East Java, no tsunami potential
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 08:22 AM
At least five killed in blast in northern Afghanistan
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 06:20 AM
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' Star, dies aged 71
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 05:28 AM
Russia deploys defense missile system on Kuril island near Japan
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 04:38 AM
N. Korea fires more artillery shells into sea in response to S. Korea
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 03:46 AM
Half of Kyiv's region to remain without power for days - governor
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 02:49 AM
Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 01:41 AM
White House asks GOP to condemn Trump remarks on US Constitution
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 01:40 AM
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years prison in California fraud case
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 11:49 PM
