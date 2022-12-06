Terrorist freed in Shalit deal back in Israeli prison

Convicted terrorist Nael Barghouti, who was freed as part of the Israel-Hamas deal which released Gilad Shalit from Gaza, will be re-imprisoned to serve out his original life sentence, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Barghouti had originally been convicted in 1978 for the murder of the bus driver Mordechai Yakuel and was the longest-serving Palestinian inmate, but was let go on probation as part of the Shalit deal in 2014.

The court found him guilty of breaching the conditions of his probation after he was found dealing with terror funds.