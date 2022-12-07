The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia police station blast kills one, injures several

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 05:20

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2022 05:31

One person was killed and several were wounded in an explosion at a police station in Indonesia's West Java province on Wednesday shortly after a man with a knife entered the building, police said.

Bandung police official Aswin Sipayung told Metro TV that the explosion occurred just after the man with the knife went into the police building at about 8:20 a.m.

National police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan told the detik.com news website that the person killed was the suspected perpetrator of the attack.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

Footage from Metro TV showed damage to the police station, with some debris from the building on the ground and smoke rising from the scene. Residents told local media they had heard a loud explosion.

The source of the blast was not immediately clear. Islamic militants have carried out attacks in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, including at churches, police stations and venues frequented by foreigners.

In an efforts to crack down on militants, Indonesia created a tough new anti-terrorism law in recent years after suicide bombings linked to the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

US lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 04:18 AM
Judge dismisses Khashoggi lawsuit against Saudi prince
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 03:01 AM
President Xi Jinping to attend summits in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 02:21 AM
Maryland governor bans use of TikTok on state devices
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 02:14 AM
US not preventing Ukraine from developing long-range strike capabilities
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 11:51 PM
Shots fired at car near Hebron, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 09:53 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes near Mongolia's Sainshand - EMSC
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 06:47 PM
MIG-21 plane crashes in Croatia during military drill
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 04:16 PM
Palestinian arrested on Temple Mount after attacking Jewish visitor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 04:01 PM
Terrorist freed in Shalit deal back in Israeli prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 03:53 PM
Russia sees 'positive dynamics' in talks on Zaporizhzhia safety zone
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 01:11 PM
IDF thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs into Israel from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 01:09 PM
Gantz orders IDF to prepare for escalation in light of new government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 12:26 PM
Break the Wave: 3 terrorism suspects arrested in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 09:35 AM
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Indonesia's East Java, no tsunami potential
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 08:22 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by