Pfizer Omicron vaccine receives FDA authorization for children

Pfizer's Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine received FDA emergency use authorization for use for children six months through four years of age as a third dose.

“This authorization offers an opportunity for parents to help better protect their young children against COVID-19, including disease caused by Omicron sublineages,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “Nearly 40 million Americans have received a booster dose of an updated vaccine. It is critical that we all continue to do our part to help protect ourselves by staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, as recommended by public health authorities, especially now as we plan to gather for the holidays and head into the winter season.”