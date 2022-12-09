Two workers killed in car crash on Highway 60

Two workers in their 40s were killed early Friday morning when a vehicle hit them in a tunnel on Highway 60, near Mount Gila in Gush Etzion, Israeli media reported.

At 03:43 a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Jerusalem region about a car accident between two workers, who were hit by a passing vehicle on the road, heading south.

"When we arrived at the scene we noticed a vehicle on the side of the road With very severe gunshot wounds to his front, and at a distance of about 30 meters, two men about 40 years old were lying," MDA medic Muhammad Aliyan and MDA paramedic Avraham Tznoirt said. "They suffered a very severe multi-system damage and were unconscious, without breathing and without a pulse, and after medical examinations, we had no choice but to determine their death."