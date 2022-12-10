Australia imposes sanctions on Iran, Russia for human rights violations

Australia's foreign minister on Saturday said the government would place targeted sanctions on Russia and Iran in response to what it said were "egregious" human rights violations.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia was imposing Magnitsky-style sanctions on 13 individuals and two entities, including Iran’s Morality Police and Basij Resistance Force, and six Iranians involved in the crackdown on protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in September.

Seven Russians involved in what the foreign minister said was the attempted assassination of former opposition leader Alexei Navalny would also have human rights sanctions imposed on them, she said.

In addition to human rights sanctions, Wong said Australia was placing further targeted financial sanctions on three Iranians and one Iranian business for supplying drones to Russia for use against Ukraine.

"The supply of drones to Russia is evidence of the role Iran plays in destabilizing global security. This listing highlights that those who provide material support to Russia will face consequences," Wong said in the statement jointly issued with Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts.