Shots fired at vessel in southern Red Sea

Two skiffs fired at a vessel off the coast of Eritrea in the southern Red Sea on Saturday evening, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

UKMTO ADVISORY 001/DEC/2022 – Update 001INCIDENT2 skiffs reported to have approached a vessel to within approximately 1 NM and fired shots. Vessels AST returned fire before skiffs departed.Vessel and crew are safe.https://t.co/OOTO2q4KOw#MaritimeSecurity #Marsec pic.twitter.com/v1vHRqogRG — United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) (@UK_MTO) December 10, 2022

Personnel on the vessel returned fire and the skiffs departed. The vessel and its crew are safe.