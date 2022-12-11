The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Ukraine peace talks can't be used as cover for Russian rearmament - British FM

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 11:08

Any peace talks in Ukraine cannot be a fig-leaf for Russian rearmament, British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Sunday, adding that he had not seen any signs that Moscow would enter into negotiations in good faith.

Cleverly said that, while Britain wanted to see peace talks "sooner rather than later," he reiterated that Ukraine should set the parameters for any negotiations that were held.

"Any negotiations need to be real, they need to be meaningful, they can't just be a fig leaf for Russian rearmament and further recruitment of soldiers," Cleverly told Sky News.

"I'm not really seeing anything coming from the Russian side that gives me confidence that Vladimir Putin is entering these talks in good faith. The wider rhetoric is still very confrontational."

IDF foils attempted NIS 3 m. drug smuggling
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2022 10:51 AM
No talk of suspending grain exports from Odesa after Russian attacks -Ukraine minister
By REUTERS
12/11/2022 10:04 AM
Gazprom to ship 42.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday
By REUTERS
12/11/2022 08:58 AM
Twitter to relaunch subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday
By REUTERS
12/11/2022 12:42 AM
Shots fired at vessel in southern Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2022 12:11 AM
Route 443 closed in both directions due to suspicious object on road
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2022 08:24 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Chile- EMSC
By REUTERS
12/10/2022 08:57 AM
Belarus to allow Ukraine grain transit with no preconditions - UN
By REUTERS
12/10/2022 12:38 AM
'It hurts my soul': Brazil's Bolsonaro ends post-election silence
By REUTERS
12/10/2022 12:15 AM
Saudi Arabia wants ties with both China and US, says foreign minister
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 07:41 PM
Russia is expanding its nuclear arsenal, US Defense Secretary says
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 06:40 PM
UK summons Iranian diplomat to protest execution
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 04:10 PM
Putin: Any country that launches nuclear attack on Russia will be wiped out
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 03:43 PM
US Senator Sinema leaves Democratic Party, saying she has "never fit"
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 03:17 PM
Russia, US will keep discussing prisoner swaps - deputy foreign minister
By REUTERS
12/09/2022 02:04 PM
