Six killed in firing by Afghan forces on Pakistan border

Heavy gunfire and artillery shelling by Afghan border forces killed six civilians across the border in Pakistan on Sunday and wounded another 17, the Pakistan army said.

Pakistani troops retaliated at the Chaman border crossing in southwestern Balochistan province, the army said in a statement, without giving details of any losses on the other side.

Afghan official Noor Ahmad, in Kandahar, the province on the Afghan side of the border, told Reuters the incident was accidental and the situation had returned to normal after both sides had a meeting. He gave no further details.

Pakistani officials' statements

The Pakistan army statement said: "Afghan Border Forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery/mortar onto the civilian population."

It termed the incident an "uncalled-for aggression" and said Pakistani troops had given a befitting response while avoiding targeting civilians on the other side.

"Afghan Border Forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery/mortar onto the civilian population." Pakistan army

Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan June 4, 2018. (credit: OMAR SCOBHANI / REUTERS)

Pakistan had also approached Kabul to highlight the severity of the situation and demand strict action to avoid the recurrence of the incident, it said.