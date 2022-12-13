The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
White House says Musk's condemnation of Fauci is 'dangerous' and 'disgusting'

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 00:15

 Billionaire Elon Musk's public condemnation of top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci is "dangerous" and "disgusting," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

Musk over the weekend had tweeted: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci." As the tweet went viral, Musk replied to his own post, adding: "Truth resonates."

"These personal attacks are dangerous ... These are incredibly dangerous and should be called out," Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Musk is the CEO of Twitter and of electric car maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O.

