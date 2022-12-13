The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Air raid warnings sound across Ukraine, but no sign of an attack

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 15:16

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine on Tuesday after warnings by the country's leaders that Russia could launch a new wave of missile and drone strikes, but there were no immediate reports of attacks.

Russia has carried out several waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing power outages across the country.

Several minutes after the first air raid alerts were issued on Tuesday, there had been no reports of missiles being fired at Ukraine.

Ukrainian media said the alerts may have been triggered by MiG fighter jets that took off from Ryazan, near Russia's border with Ukraine, and flew towards Belarus.

France's foreign minister to summon Iran diplomat
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 03:37 PM
Bus driver indicted for hitting South African pedestrian, killing her
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 03:27 PM
UK sanctions Russian military commanders, Iranian businessmen
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 01:26 PM
Kremlin says Ukraine must accept 'realities' for there to be peace
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 12:27 PM
WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 12:26 PM
Italy's Meloni says EU must do more to halt migrant flows
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 11:46 AM
France: Discussing modalities over removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear site
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 11:03 AM
Five Chinese nationals were wounded in Kabul hotel attack - Chinese FM
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 10:39 AM
Belarus carries out inspection of troop combat readiness
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 09:41 AM
India-China border scuffle injured troops on both sides - Indian defense minister
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 08:52 AM
S.Korea, US, Japan to coordinate sanctions on N.Korea -S.Korea envoy
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 05:44 AM
US sends first shipment of power equipment in aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 03:54 AM
18-year-old shot in West Galilee, in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 12:26 AM
White House says Musk's condemnation of Fauci 'dangerous','disgusting'
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 12:15 AM
White House condemns rhetoric of lawmaker Greene on Jan. 6 attack
By REUTERS
12/12/2022 11:45 PM
