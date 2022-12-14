Kyiv mayor: Air defense systems shot down 10 Iranian-made drones

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defense systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the mayor said that blasts hit the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district.

"Emergency services dispatched," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later."

Explosions were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, two Reuters witnesses said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the blasts, The emergency services' maps showed the capital and the region surrounding it have been under air raid siren alerts for about 20 minutes before the blasts.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv region, said that air defense systems were at work.