The death sentence of Iranian protester Mahan Sadrat was suspended on Wednesday after a request for a retrial, Sadrat's lawyer announced, according to ISNA.

The Ninth Branch of the Supreme Court of Iran will review the case.

Sadrat was charged with “causing insecurity and spreading terror in society by pulling out a cold weapon (knife)” during protests in Tehran, according to Iran International. Sadrat’s lawyer has stressed that he was not carrying a knife at the time.