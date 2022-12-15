The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Unexplained leak from docked Soyuz spacecraft cancels Russian ISS spacewalk

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 05:18

A planned routine spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station was called off on Wednesday after flight controllers noticed a stream of particles spewing from a docked Soyuz spacecraft, a NASA webcast showed.

A NASA commentator said the torrent of particles, which appeared to come from the rear section of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule, seemed to be liquid from the spacecraft, possibly coolant.

NASA said none of the International Space Station (ISS) crew was thought to be in any danger.

An official for Russia's mission control operations near Moscow was heard telling the two cosmonauts in a radio transmission that their spacewalk was canceled while engineers worked to determine the nature and origin of the leak.

The NASA commentator on the livestream, Rob Navias, broadcasting from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, also said the spacewalk was called off because of the leak, which began about 8:30 p.m. EST (0130 GMT Thursday).

He said the Soyuz craft arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in September, bringing the two cosmonauts who were suited up for a spacewalk as well as a NASA astronaut.

US planning to send smart-bomb kits to Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 01:26 AM
Bedouin citizen killed in IDF raid on drug smuggling attempt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 07:37 PM
Death sentence of Iranian protester suspended - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 04:09 PM
Suspected terrorist arrested with handgun near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 03:49 PM
Body of missing diver found on Tel Aviv beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 03:21 PM
Iran nuclear chief says IAEA officials to visit Tehran soon - report
By REUTERS
12/14/2022 11:57 AM
Russian strategic bombers patrol over Sea of Japan - defense ministry
By REUTERS
12/14/2022 11:27 AM
Shots fired at Israeli security forces during West Bank arrests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 08:34 AM
Retired Israeli judge Yitzhak Banai passes away at 92
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 11:30 PM
Contractor, foreman arrested after deadly Jerusalem scaffolding collapse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 10:39 PM
US resumes patrols with SDF in northern Syria - Pentagon
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 10:06 PM
Two unvaccinated babies hospitalized, infected with influenza virus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 09:05 PM
US targets network after 'sensitive items' sent to Russia, Commerce Dept
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 07:24 PM
US lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 06:47 PM
Israel's Foreign Ministry issues travel warning to Peru
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 06:11 PM
