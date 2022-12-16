Global stockpile of cholera vaccines 'empty or extremely low' - WHO

A World Health Organization official said on Friday that the global stockpile of cholera vaccines it helps manage is "currently empty or extremely low" amid a resurgence of the disease around the world.

"All the vaccines that have been produced are already allocated. So now we have to wait for the next batch that are under production to be able to allocate," said Dr Philippe Barboza, Team Lead for Cholera and Epidemic Diarrhoeal Diseases, at the World Health Organization.

He was referring to stockpile held by the International Coordinating Group on vaccine provision that is managed by the WHO and other partners.