Ukraine says it needs more generators to get through winter

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2022 18:50

Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses have imported about half a million power generators but the country needs thousands more that are bigger and stronger to get through winter, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

Ukraine has increasingly suffered power cuts and blackouts because of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure since October.

"Small and medium-sized Ukrainian entrepreneurs have already imported 500,000 low power generators. But to get through the winter we will need about 17,000 big and industrial generating units," Shmyhal told a government meeting.

"We hope to cover part of these needs with the help of our partners," he said.

Ukraine's grid operator Ukrenergo said after the latest Russian air strikes on Friday that repair times would be longer than after previous attacks, and that it would take longer to restore power.

Drive-by shooter attacks passing Israeli vehicle in Samaria region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2022 03:24 PM
Kremlin says Russia will draw up response to latest EU sanctions
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 11:58 AM
Global stockpile of cholera vaccines 'empty or extremely low' - WHO
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 11:14 AM
US Senate backs record $858 billion defense bill, voting continues
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 02:53 AM
Malaysia landslide kills at least eight people -disaster agency
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 01:48 AM
Smotrich, Deri Laws pass first reading in Knesset plenum, votes counted 63-52
By ELIAV BREUER , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2022 12:47 AM
US announces $2.5 billion in food assistance for Africa
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 12:44 AM
Senior police officer killed during clashes in Jordanian city Maan
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 12:13 AM
Protests break out in Jerusalem, multiple arrests -police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 11:54 PM
North Korea says it tested 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor'
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 11:30 PM
American Jews ask Egypt's Sisi for help in releasing Gaza captives
By ZVIKA KLEIN
12/15/2022 09:59 PM
IDF chief thanks Yair Lapid for cooperation ahead of PM's departure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 05:57 PM
Car on fire at Shuafat light rail station - Palestinian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 03:22 PM
Turkey seeks a trilateral mechanism with Russia, Syria -Erdogan
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 12:45 PM
Kremlin: No decision yet on repair of Nord Stream gas pipelines
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 11:45 AM
