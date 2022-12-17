The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Israeli companies announce tourists rescue mission in Peru

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 13:26

Updated: DECEMBER 17, 2022 13:31

Israeli companies PassportCard and Magnus announced they will carry out a rescue mission in Peru this Saturday night for one group of Israelis stuck in Peru amid nationwide protests in the South American country, Israeli media reported.

The mission will seek to move the Israelis, who are trapped in the Peruvian town of Aguas Calientes, to the southeastern city of Cusco, a 73-kilometer trip.

Hundreds of Israeli tourists are still stuck in Peru since violent protests erupted in support of impeached and detained former president Pedro Castillo.

Air raid alert sounds across Ukraine, Russian warplanes spotted
By REUTERS
12/17/2022 12:30 PM
Unidentified gunman kills peacekeepers in Mali, mission chief says
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 11:24 PM
Ukraine says Russia has enough missiles for several more massive strikes
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 08:32 PM
Ukraine says it needs more generators to get through winter
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 06:50 PM
Drive-by shooter attacks passing Israeli vehicle in Samaria region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2022 03:24 PM
Kremlin says Russia will draw up response to latest EU sanctions
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 11:58 AM
Global stockpile of cholera vaccines 'empty or extremely low' - WHO
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 11:14 AM
US Senate backs record $858 billion defense bill, voting continues
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 02:53 AM
Malaysia landslide kills at least eight people -disaster agency
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 01:48 AM
Smotrich, Deri Laws pass first reading in Knesset plenum, votes counted 63-52
By ELIAV BREUER , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2022 12:47 AM
US announces $2.5 billion in food assistance for Africa
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 12:44 AM
Senior police officer killed during clashes in Jordanian city Maan
By REUTERS
12/16/2022 12:13 AM
Protests break out in Jerusalem, multiple arrests -police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 11:54 PM
North Korea says it tested 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor'
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 11:30 PM
American Jews ask Egypt's Sisi for help in releasing Gaza captives
By ZVIKA KLEIN
12/15/2022 09:59 PM
