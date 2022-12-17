Israeli companies announce tourists rescue mission in Peru

Israeli companies PassportCard and Magnus announced they will carry out a rescue mission in Peru this Saturday night for one group of Israelis stuck in Peru amid nationwide protests in the South American country, Israeli media reported.

The mission will seek to move the Israelis, who are trapped in the Peruvian town of Aguas Calientes, to the southeastern city of Cusco, a 73-kilometer trip.

Hundreds of Israeli tourists are still stuck in Peru since violent protests erupted in support of impeached and detained former president Pedro Castillo.