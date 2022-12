Seven shots were fired at a bus traveling near Mevo Dotan in the northern Samaria region on Sunday evening, the first night of Hanukkah, the Moaz Shomron Security Division said. No injuries were reported.

The bus carried travelers returning from a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony in the former settlement of Sa-Nur, which was evacuated as part of the 2005 Israeli disengagement from Gaza.

Among the attendees was Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech.