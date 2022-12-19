The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Three dozen injured when flight to Hawaii hits severe turbulence

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 02:48

Some three dozen people were injured, 11 of them seriously, on Sunday when a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu was hit by severe turbulence, local media reported.

Emergency responders treated 36 patients, with 11 people taken to local hospitals in serious condition, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Another nine patients were in stable condition with injuries ranging from serious head injuries, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness, the newspaper said.

"(Flight) HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today," the airline said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Medical care was provided to several guests & crew members at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care."

An airline spokesman told the Star-Advertiser that the Airbus A330 aircraft, which was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members encountered severe turbulence as it approached the islands.

Musk launches poll asking if he should step down from Twitter
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 01:35 AM
North Korea confirms 'important' test to develop spy satellite
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 12:45 AM
IDF: Hebron terrorist's house to be demolished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 09:47 PM
Shots fired at bus in Samaria region, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 08:23 PM
Islamic State claims bomb attack on Iraqi police near Kirkuk
By REUTERS
12/18/2022 06:31 PM
Explosive thrown at checkpoint near Nablus, Palestinian media claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 05:50 PM
Terrorist involved in murder of Border Police officer sentenced
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/18/2022 04:58 PM
Man, aged 19, charged in UK after Channel migrant boat tragedy
By REUTERS
12/18/2022 04:47 PM
Qatar reiterates denial of gov't involvement in EU corruption case
By REUTERS
12/18/2022 12:53 PM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest three suspects of terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 11:04 AM
Bomb blast kills at least 9 Iraqi police officers near Kirkuk - sources
By REUTERS
12/18/2022 10:25 AM
Baby falls into Yarkon Park pond, in moderate condition after rescue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 09:33 AM
Israeli cop allegedly sexually abuses woman who filed complaint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 08:47 AM
Two Palestinian men die in in car accident involving Israeli driver
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 05:13 AM
Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source
By REUTERS
12/17/2022 09:45 PM
