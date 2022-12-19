Three Jordanian police officers were killed during a raid on Monday morning against the individual suspected of killing Jordanian police officer Abdul-Razzaq Dalabeeh amid protests last week, Jordan's Public Security Directorate announced on Monday morning.

The suspect was also killed during the raid and eight other suspects were arrested.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Dalabeeh was killed amid protests that broke out across Jordan last week after the government announced an increase in fuel prices.