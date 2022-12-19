The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
UN nuclear officials leave Iran after talks

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 15:13

UN nuclear watchdog officials left Tehran on Monday after talks with the head of Iran's nuclear energy organization, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, without saying whether they addressed an impasse over uranium traces at undeclared sites.

It said the delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency, led by its deputy director general for safeguards, Massimo Aparo, held negotiations with Iranian teams and met Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation.

The two sides exchanged views on "future joint cooperation and programs, in addition to safeguarding issues", ISNA said.

Speaking last week, Eslami said he hoped the visit could help resolve outstanding issues between the two sides.

The IAEA said last year Iran had failed to explain traces of uranium found at several undeclared sites, which the agency said affected its ability to say whether Iran's nuclear work was part of a peaceful energy project, as Tehran has always maintained.

The issue has been an obstacle to progress in wider talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with major powers to curb its disputed uranium enrichment programme in return for lifting sanctions imposed by Washington after exiting the pact in 2018.

Russia says it shot down US-made HARM missiles over Belgorod
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 12:45 PM
Kyiv says Russian drone attack caused 'fairly serious' damage
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 11:09 AM
Deputy police chief announces retirement after 37 years on force
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2022 10:37 AM
3 Jordanian police officers killed in raid on suspect who killed officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2022 09:24 AM
Russia and China to hold joint naval drills this week
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 09:21 AM
Nine drones shot down in Kyiv's airspace early Monday
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 05:24 AM
Three dozen injured when flight to Hawaii hits severe turbulence
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 02:48 AM
North Korea confirms 'important' test to develop spy satellite
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 12:45 AM
IDF: Hebron terrorist's house to be demolished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 09:47 PM
Shots fired at bus in Samaria region, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 08:23 PM
Islamic State claims bomb attack on Iraqi police near Kirkuk
By REUTERS
12/18/2022 06:31 PM
Explosive thrown at checkpoint near Nablus, Palestinian media claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2022 05:50 PM
Terrorist involved in murder of Border Police officer sentenced
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/18/2022 04:58 PM
Man, aged 19, charged in UK after Channel migrant boat tragedy
By REUTERS
12/18/2022 04:47 PM
Qatar reiterates denial of gov't involvement in EU corruption case
By REUTERS
12/18/2022 12:53 PM
