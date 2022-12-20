US arrests six ISIS operatives in helicopter raids in Syria

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces arrested six ISIS operatives in three helicopter raids in eastern Syria in the past two days, CENTCOM announced on Tuesday.

An operative known as al-Zubaydi, a senior official in ISIS in Syria who was involved in the planning and facilitation of ISIS attacks in the country, was one of those arrested.

According to CENTCOM, initial assessments indicate that no civilians were injured or killed in the raids.

“These partnered operations reaffirm CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS,” said CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla. “The capture of these ISIS operatives will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks.”