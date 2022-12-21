The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Iran Foreign Minister spoke to Saudi counterpart at Jordan conference

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2022 09:27

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday he spoke with his Saudi counterpart at a conference in Jordan the previous day, adding that the Saudi minister assured him of Riyadh's willingness to continue dialog with Tehran.

"I had the chance to have friendly talks with my counterparts on the sidelines of Baghdad II conference ... my Saudi counterpart assured me of his country's willingness to continue the dialog with Iran," Amirabdollahian tweeted.

The Saudi foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amirabdollahian said he also spoke with the foreign ministers of Oman, Qatar, Iraq and Kuwait.

Shots fired at IDF near Nablus, no injuries
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/20/2022 08:51 PM
Saudi Energy Minister says OPEC+ leaves politics out of decisions
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 07:11 PM
Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones, says UK
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 04:01 PM
Russia files lawsuit to close down one of oldest human rights groups
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 03:41 PM
Iran's says Tehran backs revival of 2015 nuclear deal if its red lines are respected
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 03:34 PM
US arrests six ISIS operatives in helicopter raids in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2022 02:30 PM
Ukrainian president visits frontline city of Bakhmut
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 12:59 PM
Iranian, EU nuclear negotiators meet in Jordan - Iranian media
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 09:54 AM
Russian deputy foreign minister: 60 Russian 'hostages' held in US
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 09:29 AM
Jury finds Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 02:20 AM
Israel strikes targets in Damascus, injures two - SANA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2022 12:59 AM
Chief Justice Roberts temporarily extends COVID-era border restrictions
By REUTERS
12/20/2022 12:09 AM
Road rage: Suspects detained for threatening man with iron bars
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/19/2022 10:39 PM
Gunmen kill at least eight people in Iraqi town of Khalis
By REUTERS
12/19/2022 09:44 PM
Rabbi Zvi Thau rape, sexual assault case closed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2022 09:21 PM
