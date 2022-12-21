Retired High Court judge Ayala Procaccia heavily criticized the override clause which is planned by the incoming right-wing coalition, in a speech she gave at an event organized by Transparency International Israel on Wednesday.

"We need to act with full force and a variety of legitimate means and sound the voice of the Israeli society," Procaccia said.

She called on all elements of the society, among others retired judges, legal advisors, military officers, bankers and others to organize and act, including "the general public, whose strength is always the greatest and who is already conscious of its ability to hold mass protests and its great power."