Otzma Yehudit, Likud sign coalition agreements

Otzma Yehudit and the Likud Party signed coalition agreements on Thursday morning, with Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir set to serve as the alternate chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs.

"As we promised the public, we did everything to establish a fully right-wing government that would return governance and pride to the people of Israel, and support the soldiers and police in their important struggle," said Ben-Gvir. "It is very symbolic that precisely on the Hanukkah holiday which symbolizes the spreading of light, we are establishing a right-wing government to fulfill our promises for the sake of the voters, for the sake of our fighting soldiers and police officers - and for the sake of all the people of Israel."