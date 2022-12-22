The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Otzma Yehudit, Likud sign coalition agreements

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 09:01

Otzma Yehudit and the Likud Party signed coalition agreements on Thursday morning, with Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir set to serve as the alternate chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs.

"As we promised the public, we did everything to establish a fully right-wing government that would return governance and pride to the people of Israel, and support the soldiers and police in their important struggle," said Ben-Gvir. "It is very symbolic that precisely on the Hanukkah holiday which symbolizes the spreading of light, we are establishing a right-wing government to fulfill our promises for the sake of the voters, for the sake of our fighting soldiers and police officers - and for the sake of all the people of Israel."

Chilean President Boric commits to open embassy in Ramallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2022 09:57 AM
China does not have police posts overseas - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 09:43 AM
Indictment issued against suspect in Holon intersection murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2022 09:06 AM
Thousands of reserves called by IDF overnight after malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2022 08:31 AM
Man shot, seriously injured in Tel Aviv
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/21/2022 10:06 PM
Retired High Court judge wants 'mass protests' against override clause
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/21/2022 09:09 PM
Ahead of Zelensky address, US Senate backs new ambassador to Russia
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 07:15 PM
Israel Police fires on suspicious motorcycle rider at checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2022 05:50 PM
Firefight during arrest of suspect in Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2022 04:39 PM
Peru president names Alberto Otarola as prime minister
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 04:07 PM
Russia's Putin says battlefield losses in Ukraine are 'a common tragedy'
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 03:18 PM
Lavrov: EU not conducting fair investigation into Nord Stream
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 10:58 AM
3 east Jerusalem residents arrested for rioting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2022 10:17 AM
Iran Foreign Minister spoke to Saudi counterpart at Jordan conference
By REUTERS
12/21/2022 09:27 AM
Shots fired at IDF near Nablus, no injuries
By MAARIV ONLINE
12/20/2022 08:51 PM
