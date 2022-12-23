The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Forget politics, Biden urges Americans to embrace the Christmas spirit

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2022 00:13

US President Joe Biden urged Americans on Thursday to cast aside the partisan politics that have divided the nation and embrace the caring spirit of the holiday season.

In a short holiday speech, Biden said Americans are emerging from a brutal couple of years where the COVID-19 pandemic robbed people of loved ones and new memories. He said Americans should embrace this time of year as reminder to care for one another and look past partisan divides and labels like Republican or Democrat.

"I sincerely hope that this holiday season will drain the poison that has affected our politics that has set us against one another. I hope this Christmas season marks a fresh start for our nation," Biden said.

He noted that this time of year is especially difficult for those who have lost loved ones, noting the 50 years ago this week his wife and daughter were killed in a car crash.

"From the Biden family, we wish you and your family peace, joy, health and happiness. Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. All the best of the year. God bless you all and may God protect our troops. Thank you," Biden said.



