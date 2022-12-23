The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Finland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2022 15:57

Finland's Moscow embassy has asked Russia to guarantee the diplomatic mission's safety following an incident this week in which people wearing masks threw sledgehammers into the embassy yard.

The incident caused no injuries or damage to the building, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday.

But Finland's deputy head of mission had "asked Russia to guarantee the security of staff and of the building, in keeping with the Geneva convention on diplomatic relations," a ministry spokesperson said.

A video posted on the Telegram app appeared to show a group of around 10 people running towards the building and throwing several sledgehammers over the fence.

Reuters could not immediately verify the timing or location of the video.

Ukraine's Zelensky says he is back in Kyiv
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 11:01 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 10:12 AM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest 4 suspects in West Bank
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
12/23/2022 09:48 AM
US must stop suppressing China's development - senior Chinese diplomat
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 07:56 AM
Stun grenade thrown in Ashdod, suspect in custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2022 12:45 AM
Forget politics, Biden urges Americans to embrace the Christmas spirit
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 12:13 AM
Blinken thanks Turkey for work on Black Sea grain initiative
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 11:42 PM
North Korea denies media report it offered munitions to Russia
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 11:22 PM
Ex-European Parliament VP Kaili remains in custody amid corruption probe
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 08:01 PM
20-year-old shot and killed near Kafr Kara northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2022 07:07 PM
New gov't to invest NIS 30 million in haredi divisions in Masa
By ZVIKA KLEIN
12/22/2022 05:38 PM
Official in Russian-controlled Ukraine blown up in car bomb attack
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 05:28 PM
Polish and Ukrainian presidents to meet probably in Poland on Friday
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 04:40 PM
Mass burial site found in Kherson
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2022 04:02 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Northern Peru – EMSC
By REUTERS
12/22/2022 03:33 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by