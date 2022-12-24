Eastern Libyan commander announces ‘final opportunity’ to hold elections

The Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar on Saturday announced "a final opportunity" to draw up a road map for elections, Libyan al-Hadath TV reported.

Haftar waged war on factions in the west after the country split in 2014, including a 14-month offensive to capture Tripoli which was repelled by the internationally recognised government.

As its political stalemate festers, Libya has risked sliding back towards civil war with politicians thwarting progress towards elections and military leaders threatening violence.