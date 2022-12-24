The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkish court releases journalist detained under ‘disinformation’ law

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 24, 2022 18:18

A Turkish court ordered the release of a journalist held on remand under the country's new disinformation law after his lawyer objected to his detention, he said.

Sinan Aygul became the first person to be jailed pending trial under the law, approved by parliament two months ago, that the government says is aimed at protecting the public, but which critics say could be abused to stifle dissent.

Aygul, a journalist in the Kurdish-majority Bitlis province, wrote on Twitter last week that a 14-year-old girl had allegedly been sexually abused, including by police and soldiers.

He retracted the posts and apologized for writing them without confirming the story with authorities but was later arrested.

Aygul said in a video posted to Twitter late on Friday that he was released after his lawyer filed an objection to the detention order.

"I am free again after 10 days of captivity," he said in the video. "I hope neither I nor any of my journalist colleagues has to experience such a situation."

The law carries a jail sentence of up to three years for anyone who spreads false or misleading information.

It has raised concerns of a further crackdown on media after a Reuters investigation showed how pressure from authorities and self-censorship has transformed mainstream Turkish media.

Eastern Libyan commander announces ‘final opportunity’ to hold elections
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 03:47 PM
Japan's recent heavy snow has caused 13 deaths, many injuries
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 12:42 PM
Tanker explosion kills 8 in Johannesburg
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 11:38 AM
China expresses "resolute opposition" to US defense act - statement
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 08:36 AM
Jury finds rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 02:46 AM
Fire in unregistered Russian home for elderly kills 20
By REUTERS
12/24/2022 12:19 AM
Germany suspends measures to promote business with Iran
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 07:42 PM
IDF says shots fired at West Bank settlement, house damaged
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2022 05:57 PM
France to reinforce protection of Kurdish community after shooting
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 05:33 PM
Finland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 03:57 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky says he is back in Kyiv
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 11:01 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 10:12 AM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest 4 suspects in West Bank
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
12/23/2022 09:48 AM
US must stop suppressing China's development - senior Chinese diplomat
By REUTERS
12/23/2022 07:56 AM
Stun grenade thrown in Ashdod, suspect in custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2022 12:45 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by